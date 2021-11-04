Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.370-$4.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.55 billion-$9.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.05 billion.Arrow Electronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $4.37-4.53 EPS.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.40.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.