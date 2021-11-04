Ark (ARK) Achieves Market Cap of $269.10 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00003311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $269.10 million and $23.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,023,292 coins and its circulating supply is 132,902,395 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

