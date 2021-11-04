Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Argo Group International worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.85.

Shares of ARGO stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $59.18. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $59.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.39.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

