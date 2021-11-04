Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Position Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 11.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $33,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 13,697.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6,134.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,923,000 after acquiring an additional 923,658 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARES opened at $86.61 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

