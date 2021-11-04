Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 70.97% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ACRE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 501,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,204. The company has a market cap of $719.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.30. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 185.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

