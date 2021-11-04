Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,800 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the September 30th total of 422,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

ASC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.79. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

