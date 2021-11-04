Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Lion Point Capital LP

Lion Point Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,100 shares during the period. Arconic comprises 7.9% of Lion Point Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lion Point Capital LP owned approximately 1.17% of Arconic worth $45,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arconic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARNC. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.69. 2,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,190. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $38.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

