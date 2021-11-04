Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $64.90 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $46.46 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.2% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

