ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

MT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,279,000 after buying an additional 350,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

