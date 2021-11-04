Arcblock Price Up 12% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and $8.08 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.24 or 0.00243680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

