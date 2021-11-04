AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,154,753 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,154,753 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $20,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 49,897 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $914,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

