AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,144 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWX. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

SWX stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

