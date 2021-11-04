AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,548 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Flowers Foods worth $23,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

