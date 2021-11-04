AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.30 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.05, for a total value of $4,374,733.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $270.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -326.08 and a beta of 1.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $297.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.86 and a 200-day moving average of $244.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

