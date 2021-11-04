AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,248 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.70. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

