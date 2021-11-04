Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Position Lifted by Knoll Capital Management LLC

Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,032,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the quarter. Applied Therapeutics makes up approximately 11.2% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Knoll Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $260,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $29.80.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

