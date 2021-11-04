Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $146.93

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.93 and last traded at $146.84, with a volume of 277283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $134.39.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

