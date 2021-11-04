Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,713,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,755,000 after acquiring an additional 202,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 786,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,050,000 after acquiring an additional 256,292 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $27,255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

