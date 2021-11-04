APIX (APIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $851,574.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, APIX has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $851,574.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00050082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00242637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00096204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

