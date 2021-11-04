APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.95

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 119787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -23.15%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in APA by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 14,964 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in APA by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in APA by 1,547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in APA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in APA by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 56,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

