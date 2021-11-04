Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $368.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to announce sales of $368.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.92 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $432.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,764,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,238,274. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 126,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,450,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 179,937 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.