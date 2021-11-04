Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Dril-Quip worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,884,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the period.

DRQ opened at $24.05 on Thursday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.23 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

In related news, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $56,796.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

