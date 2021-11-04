Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of EVI Industries worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in EVI Industries during the first quarter worth $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in EVI Industries in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.32.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

