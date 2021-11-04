AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

AnaptysBio stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,441. The firm has a market cap of $946.61 million, a P/E ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.13. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,634,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,373,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after acquiring an additional 225,819 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

