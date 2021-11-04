Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.96.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -50.93 and a beta of 1.88. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $425,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth $103,801,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

