Analyzing Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) & Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ferroglobe and Lithium Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas 0 3 7 0 2.70

Lithium Americas has a consensus price target of $24.18, suggesting a potential downside of 24.81%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Ferroglobe.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Lithium Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -14.39% -15.29% -4.01% Lithium Americas N/A -12.99% -9.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and Lithium Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.09 -$246.34 million N/A N/A Lithium Americas $4.84 million 796.84 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -84.61

Lithium Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferroglobe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

