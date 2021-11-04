Analysts Set Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) PT at $46.91

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.91.

Several research firms recently commented on TRHC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $23.13 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $774.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

