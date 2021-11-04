Analysts Set M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Price Target at $165.24

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.24.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of MTB opened at $159.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.85. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after buying an additional 181,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

