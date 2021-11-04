Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

EURN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 88,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

