Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) PT at C$28.47

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.63.

CCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$36.25 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cameco alerts:

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$33.69 on Monday. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$11.84 and a 52-week high of C$34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -591.05.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -140.35%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.