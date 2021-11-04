Analysts Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $52.75

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMC Networks by 35.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 203.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 298,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

