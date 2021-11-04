Analysts Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Price Target at $112.73

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.58.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $4.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.76. 1,871,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,131. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 107.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 320,507 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,947,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,841,000. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

