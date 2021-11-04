Analysts Set Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price at $7.17

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

ADVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 121,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 364,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 97,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM opened at $2.33 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

