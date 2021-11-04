Analysts Issue Forecasts for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.03 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.54.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.16. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in LPL Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,092,000 after acquiring an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 206,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.