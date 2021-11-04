Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.47 and the highest is $3.92. TransDigm Group posted earnings per share of $2.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $11.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $11.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $17.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.29.

TDG stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $625.96. 5,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,008. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $503.34 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $629.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total value of $6,271,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,407,000. Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $95,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

