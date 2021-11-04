Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. Stride posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 454,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,098. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. Stride has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $38.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter valued at $48,797,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,514,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,189,000 after purchasing an additional 640,406 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth $15,897,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth $13,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stride by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

