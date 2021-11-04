Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.27. Five Below reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,628,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,200,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a 1-year low of $137.05 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.67 and a 200 day moving average of $193.59.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

