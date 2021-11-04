Analysts Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.85 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post $137.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $148.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.28 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted sales of $48.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 183.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $450.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $420.64 million to $475.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $416.11 million, with estimates ranging from $337.99 million to $482.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGLE. HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGLE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $535.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

