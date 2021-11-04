Analysts Anticipate Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Upland Software reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $33.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upland Software (UPLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.