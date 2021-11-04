Analysts Anticipate Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rockley Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockley Photonics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockley Photonics.

RKLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 568,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,422. The stock has a market cap of $886.68 million, a PE ratio of 175.00 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,234,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

