Analysts Anticipate MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Brokerages expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce sales of $325.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $324.01 million and the highest is $326.00 million. MoneyGram International reported sales of $323.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,242. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $476.78 million, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 52.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,909,000 after buying an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $918,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

