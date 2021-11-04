Analysts Anticipate IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMAC.

Get IMAC alerts:

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. IMAC had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in IMAC by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMAC by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 37,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,379. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.75.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAC (IMAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.