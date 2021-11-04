Analysts Anticipate Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to announce $81.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.60 million and the lowest is $77.20 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $72.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $307.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.21 million to $311.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $343.88 million, with estimates ranging from $325.36 million to $362.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,059 shares of company stock worth $239,536. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC stock remained flat at $$15.61 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,504. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.