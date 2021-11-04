Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.27 Million

Analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce $20.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.50 million and the lowest is $19.90 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $19.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. 26,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a market capitalization of $259.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 696,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,357,000. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

