Amundi Takes $9.61 Million Position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,330,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,000. Amundi owned about 0.09% of Enel Américas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Enel Américas by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 126,658 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas during the 1st quarter valued at $1,455,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 1st quarter valued at $2,154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 1,644.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 248,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 64.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 125,332 shares during the period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.13. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

