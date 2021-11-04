Amundi Takes $8.23 Million Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Amundi bought a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 367,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 36.5% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 41,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 116.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 182.5% in the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 531,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 343,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

