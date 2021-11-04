Amundi Purchases Shares of 208,673 GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 9.1% in the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $22.50 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on GrowGeneration from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.