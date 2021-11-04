Amundi Makes New $11.07 Million Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amundi purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 238,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,000. Amundi owned about 0.10% of Gaming and Leisure Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $51.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

