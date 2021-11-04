Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Up 7.2%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.05. 3,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 119,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.
AMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $763.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.