Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Up 7.2%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.05. 3,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 119,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

AMYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $763.73 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 142.73% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 77,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

