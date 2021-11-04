Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

